On Fahadh Faasil’s birthday, wife Nazriya Nazim shares sweet post: ‘To the man who likes to always be in-out of focus’

Acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 39th birthday today. The son of filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh is a National Film Award-winning actor who has given praiseworthy performances in films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Artist among others.

On the occasion, Faasil’s wife and actor-producer Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to wish her husband on his special day. She shared a photo with Faasil in which the latter is out of focus.

She quipped, “Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus ! 😜” “Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu ! To the most kind one I know ..🤍 Happy happy birthday ! 🤗😘🥳,” she added.

Others also wished shared birthday wishes for Fahadh on social media sites. Kamal Haasan shared a tweet to wish Fahadh. The two will share screen space in the upcoming action-thriller Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is directing him in Vikram, tweeted, “Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead. #FahadhFaasil Sparkles #happybirthdayfafa.”

Kannada actor Darshan tweeted a photo of himself with the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday #FahadhFaasil bro 🤗 Wishing you a wonderful year ahead 🥳🤗 #HappyBirthdayFahadhFaasil.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, “Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #FahadFazil.”

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the period drama Malik.