On Fahadh Faasil’s birthday, wife Nazriya Nazim shares sweet post: ‘To the man who likes to always be in-out of focus’

Updated: August 8, 2021 12:49:42 pm
Acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 39th birthday today. The son of filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh is a National Film Award-winning actor who has given praiseworthy performances in films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Artist among others.
View this post on Instagram
On the occasion, Faasil’s wife and actor-producer Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to wish her husband on his special day. She shared a photo with Faasil in which the latter is out of focus.
She quipped, “Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus ! 😜” “Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu ! To the most kind one I know ..🤍 Happy happy birthday ! 🤗😘🥳,” she added.
Happy birthday Fahadh. வளமும் நலமும் சூழ வாழ்த்துக்கள்.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 8, 2021
Others also wished shared birthday wishes for Fahadh on social media sites. Kamal Haasan shared a tweet to wish Fahadh. The two will share screen space in the upcoming action-thriller Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is directing him in Vikram, tweeted, “Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead. #FahadhFaasil Sparkles #happybirthdayfafa.”
Kannada actor Darshan tweeted a photo of himself with the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday #FahadhFaasil bro 🤗 Wishing you a wonderful year ahead 🥳🤗 #HappyBirthdayFahadhFaasil.”
Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, “Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #FahadFazil.”
Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the period drama Malik.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-