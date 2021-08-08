On Fahadh Faasil’s birthday, seven acting tips from Malik actor. Watch

Fahadh Faasil has turned a year older today. Here he is seen in a still from the movie Joji.

Fahadh Faasil, who turned 39 today, is the newest national sensation. An actor who works in Malayalam industry primarily, he didn’t find national recognition on the back of a box office bonanza where success is measured in crores, he delivered it one good film at a time, with one measured performance following another.

He is perhaps what one can dub as superstar in the web space. He has delivered four films in under one year, and his work is awaited within Kerala and outside it. The reason for his popularity, which transcends language barriers, are grounded, rooted performances. He sticks to things he knows well. He mines distinctive characters from his surroundings and brings forth the drama that goes unnoticed in the rush of our day-to-day life. Unlike other stars in mainstream films, he doesn’t play safe. He takes full advantage of his profession that provides him with a unique opportunity to step into any character that tickles his curiosity. It’s a privilege, indeed.

Fahadh’s no two performances have been the same. A wicked man who knowingly enables rape (22 Female Kottayam), a misogynist megalomaniac who wants to control the will of every woman he sees (Kumbalangi Nights), a tiny guy who gets emasculated every day by his giant of a father (Joji), a sweet and innocent man who fights for his lost honour (Maheshinte Prathikaaram), an emotionally disturbed man with a god complex (Trance), Fahadh has been exploring the hidden variations of very familiar emotions. And he shows no signs of slowing down.

So how does he do it? Here are some interesting tips from Fahadh Faasil’s interviews that might reveal how he cemented his position as the champion of the new wave of Malayalam cinema.

Follow your inspiration, but stay original

If you didn’t know already, Fahadh Faasil had given up on acting and went to the US to pursue engineering after his first film Kaiyethum Doorath turned out to be a disaster. But, he returned to India and gave acting another shot, thanks to Irrfan Khan. “He (Irrfan Khan) made acting look so easy and I was fooled. Amidst discovering Irrfan Khan, I decided to drop out of engineering school and return to India. TO ACT IN FILMS,” Fahadh had written in his eulogy after the untimely death of the actor.

Do what you believe in

Sometimes we end up doing things that don’t line with our passion or beliefs simply because it is a popular thing to do. Fahadh Faasil steers clear of opportunities that don’t satisfy the artist in him. “I chose films that I believed in. I think I am here only because I didn’t do the other 50 films,” he told indianexpress.com in a recent interview.

Use music to get into the mood of a scene

It is said that Academy Award-winning actor Heath Ledger used to listen to Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s Bombay theme every time he had an emotional scene to perform. Fahadh Faasil has his own method of using music to get the feel of the movie he’s working on.

Focus on here and now

Fahadh Faasil doesn’t seem to have, say, a five-year or 10-year plan. Just focus on how you can use any given opportunity to the best of your ability and don’t get too hung up on ifs and buts.

Trust your instinct

Most of the time, we tend to make certain choices even when our instincts tell us otherwise. But, not Fahadh Faasil. He okays or rejects a film based on what his gut informs him at any given time. He doesn’t sleep on his decisions.

Have an attitude of gratitude

Never take your audience for granted. Because Fahadh Faasil knows he’s nothing without the audience who supported his every experiment, encouraging him to make bolder choices.

Aspire to inspire

It is not always about what you can get out of all the wonderful opportunities that life provides you. Fahadh Faasil wants to create a rich body of work, which would someday inspire more people to take the leap of faith just like he did. “If you’re looking at someone who’s looking at being a good actor, he needs to be brutally honest to reality. He should know what is happening around him and accept it,” is his advice.