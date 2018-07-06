Odiyan teaser: The mystery around Mohanlal’s film continues

Mohanlal’s Odiyan’s latest teaser is just another effort to build the anticipation and add to the suspense. Mohanlal’s Odiyan’s latest teaser is just another effort to build the anticipation and add to the suspense.

Superstar Mohanlal on Friday unveiled a new teaser of his upcoming film Odiyan. We expected the new promo video to give us a hint of what the filmmakers have in store for the audience. However, it is just another effort to build the anticipation and add to the suspense around the upcoming film, which is easily one of the most awaited Malayalam films this year.

There is not much difference between the first teaser that was released in May and today’s teaser. In the first promo, we saw Mohanlal’s Odiyan wrapped in black shawl walking in slow motion and slowly fade out of the frame. The latest one also shows Odiyan covering his upper torso with a black shawl and walking out of the frame in slow motion. The only added value in the latest teaser is that he turns around to show his face. But, the mystery continues.

Odiyan will mark the directorial debut of ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. The big-budget film is set in a pre-electricity era and the story is built around the last surviving member of the Odiyan tribal community, that once lived in Palakkad-Malabar region.

After shooting for the film for nearly four months, Mohanlal finished his portions in April and moved onto to his other commitments. The film with a huge star cast is currently at the post production stage.

Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj will be seen in important roles. The film, made on a lavish budget, was shot using 3D technology.

Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his action flick Neerali, which is directed by Ajoy Varma. He has also played a cameo role in Kayamkulam Kochunni, which has Nivin Pauly in the titular role.

Mohanlal is currently shooting for Drama, which has is being helmed by Ranjith. Billed as a comedy, the filming is taking place in London.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd