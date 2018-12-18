Odiyan: Mohanlal, VA Shrikumar Menon fight negative reviews

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Odiyan opened to packed houses in Kerala, neighboring states and several international markets. A lion’s share of the credit goes to director VA Shrikumar Menon’s aggressive, no-holds-barred movie promotions. Even a state wide hartal called by a political party did not deter fans of Mohanlal from flocking to theaters.

Shrikumar, who made his directorial debut with Odiyan, even described the Mohanlal starrer as Kerala’s first superhero film. However, when the movie released, it failed to live up to the expectations of the critics and audience alike. The movie has been garnering a lot of negative reviews.

VA Shrikumar Menon, Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor have been battling the negative reviews through a series of media interviews. The director earlier even alleged that his film was being targeted unfairly by a “paid campaign”.

Odiyan has, reportedly, been made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever. “The film industry will only grow when we start making big films,” said Mohanlal talking to a Malayalam news channel earlier. “Such films should succeed, and only then we can make more big films,” he added.

Odiyan, reportedly, collected more than Rs 20 crore worldwide on Day 1. It is said to have grossed over Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend itself. Ahead of the release, Shrikumar claimed that the film earned Rs 100 crore in its pre-release business creating a new record in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Odiyan released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. The fantasy film, written by National-Award winning writer Harikrishnan, tells the tale of a shape-shifting member of the Odiyan clan. “The film will be now dubbed in Hindi and will be released in Australia and New Zealand to reach beyond our native audience,” added Mohanlal.