Odiyan review and release Highlights: Mohanlal’s film opens to mixed reviews

Forum Keralam's verdict

Forum Keralam posted on Twitter, "Yes, there was potential but an ambitious project like this needs skillful men behind this. With both the writer and director failing at their job, its a collosal disappointment. Expectations were lot from Peter Hein who rocked last time with Pulimurugan. But with an ordinary work, he is also in the blacklist here. Even the much talked about 'Odi' scenes aren't convincing as most of them looks silly. Coming to the cast, all the roles are poorly etched apart from Mohanlal and a talented protagonist material like Prakash Raj is offered a plastic character which is another flaw. Technically, the visuals are top notch and Sam's bgm work is commendable but the same cannot be said about editing which acts as a villain for the films non-linear narration. And about the hero Mohanlal, we all know how much effort and pain he has gone through for this project but in the wrong hands all of that goes in vain. But his appearance is one of the few positives in this weak film."