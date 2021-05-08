Odiyan director Shrikumar Menon: Arrest for failing to repay loan, nothing to do with movie production

A case was filed against Shrikumar Menon under Section 420 of the IPC at the Alappuzha South police station in connection with the litigation. (Photo: Shrikumar Menon/Facebook)

Malayalam filmmaker Shrikumar Menon, best known for directing Mohanlal-starrer fantasy drama Odiyan, has said that the alleged cheating case filed against him was not related to movie production. The ad filmmaker claimed he is related to cinema only as a director and the case was about a failed repayment of a loan that he could not do before the stipulated period “due to the unwelcome scenario of Covid-19.”

Around three months ago, the Sreevalsam Group had gone to court against Menon accusing him of pocketing Rs 7 crore on the pretext of producing a film and failing to meet the promise, Alappuzha DySP Prithewiraj DK had told indianexpress.com earlier this week. A case was filed against the director under Section 420 of the IPC at the Alappuzha South police station in connection with the litigation.

Menon said like many other businesspersons, he took had taken loans “from various individuals and institutions as loans and deposits from time to time.”

“I was required to appear in the Alappuzha South police station to complete some legal procedures as a law-abiding citizen,” he said, adding the lender “was convinced of my financial constraints due to Covid and had agreed to withdraw the case in front of Hon’ble CJM Court Alappuzha.”

Menon also said he is “amazed” at the media’s interest in what he says is a personal issue between two individuals, which was resolved on the same day. He added, “This issue has nothing to do with movie production. As I am not involved in the production business. I am related to cinema only as a director.”