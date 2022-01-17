Noted lyricist Alleppey Ranganath passes away at 73

Noted lyricist and director Alleppey Ranganath passed away late Sunday night, family sources said. He was 73. Ranganath was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the medical college hospital here.

The eldest among six children of Alappuzha Vezhappra Kunjukunju Bhagavathar and Gana Bhushanam M G Devammal, Ranganath has directed 42 plays and 25 dance dramas.

He wrote and composed music for a play by the Kanjirapally People’s Arts Club at the age of 19 and first composed music for the song Hosanna from the 1973 film, Jesus.

Ranganath recently wrote 10 keerthanas, composed in Carnatic music, based on Bible verses.

He had also penned numerous Lord Ayyappa devotional songs and received this year’s Harivarasanam Award.