Mohanlal confirms new release date for Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday announced a new release date for his upcoming magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. “With love and a mind full of hope, we plan to bring Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on August 12 as an Onam release. We move ahead with the belief that we have your prayers and blessings,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Speculations were rife that the makers of the period drama were considering an OTT release for the film. Mohanlal’s tweet, however, puts all speculations to rest. The release of the film has been delayed by more than a year.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was supposed to release on March 26, 2020, just days before nationwide lockdown came into effect to control the first wave of coronavirus. “I was lucky. Just imagine, if I had released the film and the lockdown was imposed one week after that, it would have been a disaster. Thank god that did not happen,” director Priyadarshan told indianexpress.com earlier.

Later, the film was slated for release on May 13 this year to coincide with Eid celebrations. However, the aggressive second wave of coronavirus again forced the country into a lockdown. With the number of everyday cases of Covid-19 infections steadily declining, the filmmakers are hopeful that they would be able to release the film on August 12 as planned.

It is also noteworthy that two major Malayalam films, Malik and Cold Case recently decided to skip the theatrical window and release directly on the OTT platforms. Producer Anto Joseph had said that without 100 percent occupancy in theatres, these films would not recover their cost at the box office.

The 16-century war movie stars Mohanlal as Kunjali Marakkar IV, who earned his reputation with his fierce onslaughts on Portuguese ships, and his efforts to strengthen the fort at Kottakkal. The film is estimated to have cost Rs 100 crore, and boasts an all-star cast, including Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan.