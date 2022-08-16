scorecardresearch
Nna Thaan Case Kodu collects Rs 25 crore in 5 days, Kunchacko Boban calls it ‘victory of good cinema’

Nna Thaan Case Kodu had created a lot of interest among the movie-going audience, thanks to Kunchacko's uninhibited performance in the Devadoothar Paadi song. It opened in cinemas on August 11 to positive reviews.

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Kunchacko Boban is basking in the commercial success of his latest movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu, which means ‘Sue Me’. He noted that during the extended holiday weekend, the film has raked in Rs 25 crore from its worldwide ticket sales, making it a hit at the box office.

“The Victory of Good Cinema… The victory of People…… A toast to the audience for making ‘Nna thaan case kodu’ their own! Now in 25 Crore clubThank you . ‘Nna thaan case kodu’ In cinemas now!(sic),” wrote Kunchacko on his Instagram page, while sharing the film’s total box office collection.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu had created a lot of interest among the movie-going audience, thanks to Kunchacko’s uninhibited performance in the Devadoothar Paadi song. The movie opened in cinemas on August 11 to positive reviews from the critics, which helped it gain momentum during the extended Independence Day holiday weekend.

 

Nna Thaan Case Kodu has brought the much-needed cheers to the box office in Kerala. The film is performing well along with Tovino Thomas‘ Thallumaala, which was released on August 12. Both the films are going from strength to strength across Kerala. So much so that reportedly the theatres have allowed more shows for these movies by reducing the screen count for the latest Bollywood movies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu tells the story of a working-class man’s fight to restore his dignity in society after he gets wrongly accused in a theft case. “Nna Thaan Case Kodu feels like a spiritual sequel to Mahaveeryar. Both are courtroom dramas that explore the themes of truth, justice and equality. More importantly, they tackle the idea of holding those in power accountable for their actions in a court of law,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R.

