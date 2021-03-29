Nizhal trailer: Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban promise an edgy mystery thriller

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Nizhal was released on Monday, coinciding with the celebration of the Holi festival. The trailer promises a gripping mystery thriller that flirts with some horror elements.

The teaser begins with a woman talking about a curious case of a schoolboy, who frightens his teacher and classmates by recounting a murder story. So “what was the story?” asks the character played by Kunchacko Boban, who seems to be a judge. Interestingly, he seems to hear cases while wearing a mask, usually donned by crime-fighting vigilante characters. There seems to be more to Kunchacko’s character than what meets the eye. And we meet Nayanthara, who seems to be the mother of the mystery child. And we are treated to a series of suspense building shots, where characters ask each other a lot of questions about the case that has caught their imagination.

Nizhal is the directorial debut of award-winning film editor Appu N. Bhattathiri. He has edited several critically-acclaimed films including, Veeram (2016), Kali (2017), Ottamuri Velicham (2017), Theevandi (2018) and Dakini (2018). He has directed the film from the script penned by S Sanjeev.

Nizhal will be Nayanthara’s first theatrical release since Darbar, which came out in January 2020. And the film is also her return to Malayalam cinema after the 2019 romantic comedy Love Action Drama. The actor was last seen in Mookuthi Amman, a comedy film, which was directly released on Disney plus Hotstar last year. She is currently shooting for Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko was last seen in last year’s crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa.

Nizhal also stars Saiju Kurup, Izin Hash, Vinod Kovoor, Dr Rani, Aneesh Gopal, and Divyaprabha. And it is expected to open in cinemas in April.