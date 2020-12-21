Nivin Pauly’s assistant Shabu Pulpally passes away

Shabu Pulpally was Nivin Pauly's make-up artiste. (Photo: Facebook/FEFKA Directors' Union, Instagram/Nivin Pauly)

In a tragic incident, actor Nivin Pauly’s make-up artiste and assistant Shabu Pulpally passed away after falling from a tree on Sunday. The 37-year-old had scaled a tree to hang a Christmas star. However, he lost balance and fell down, suffering serious injuries.

FEFKA Directors’ Union confirming Shabu’s untimely death on its Facebook page, said that even as he was immediately rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. The union noted that he died of internal bleeding.

Shabu was Nivin Pauly’s personal make-up man since Sathyan Anthikad’s Puthiya Theerangal, which came out in 2012.

In its statement, FEFKA said that Shabu was liked by everyone in the industry. The members of the Malayalam film fraternity have been paying their tributes to Shabu and his talent.

Dulquer Salmaan expressed his grief via an Instagram post. (Photo: Instagram/Dulquer Salmaan) Dulquer Salmaan expressed his grief via an Instagram post. (Photo: Instagram/Dulquer Salmaan)

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recalled working with Shabu, while paying his respects to him. “My heartfelt condolences to the family of Shabu Pulpally on his untimely demise. I will always cherish the memories of working with him on Bangalore Days and Vikramadithyan and I pray that his family has the strength to get through this trying time. Those who help us and take care of us during our shoots end up becoming our family away from home. Can’t imagine what you’re going through Nivin. I’m sure this loss is irreplaceable. Love and prayers to you and Rinna,” wrote Dulquer on his social media.

Actor Unni Mukundan also condoled the death of Shabu. “Extremely saddened to hear the demise of #ShabuPulpally who was an integral part of Nivin! RIP My thoughts and prayers are with your family….(sic),” he wrote.

Shabu is survived by his wife Reshmi and their two children.

