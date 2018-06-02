Nivin Pauly wraps up Kayamkulam Kochunni

Nivin Pauly sports a new makeover for Kayamkulam Kochunni role with short crop, handlebar mustache and beefed up physique. Nivin Pauly sports a new makeover for Kayamkulam Kochunni role with short crop, handlebar mustache and beefed up physique.

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly has completed shooting for the upcoming biopic titled Kayamkulam Kochunni. The actor took to Twitter to announce the news. “161 days of shoot, a set of inspiring people, a lifetime of experiences and one film. It’s a wrap for #KayamkulamKochunni(sic),” wrote Nivin.

It may be recalled shooting of the film suffered a minor setback after Nivin injured his arm on the sets.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film which is set in the 19th century will narrate the story inspired by a legendary real-life thief Kayamkulam Kochunni. He was known for stealing from the haves and giving it to the have-nots. The film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and also focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do things he did.

Nivin Pauly sports a new makeover for this role with short crop, handlebar mustache and beefed up physique, which makes him look really menacing.

Earlier talking to the media on the sets of his new project, he described Kayamkulam Kochunni as the biggest film in his career.

The film also has Mohanlal playing an important cameo and it stars Priya Anand as the female lead.

Nivin Pauly will soon join the sets of Love Action Drama, which will be directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. While Nayanthara will be playing the female lead, Aju Varghese and Urvashi will also play important roles.

