Nivin Pauly starrer Moothon to premiere on ZEE5

Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas’ Malayalam-Hindi bilingual film Moothon is set to stream on ZEE5 from July 24. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala and Shashank Arora in key roles. Moothon revolves around a 14-year-old who travels to Mumbai from Lakshadweep in search of his elder brother but gets trapped in the underbelly of the city.

Nivin took to social media sites and shared a poster of the film, writing, “Moothon premiering on #Zee5! Don’t miss it!” Moothon is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, who has also penned the Hindi dialogues of the film.

Nivin, 35, also announced that the film has been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival, getting nominated across four categories- best film, best director, best actor and best child actor.

The drama-thriller premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, followed by the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival, where it was the opening movie.

Moothon is Geetu’s second feature, after Liar’s Dice in 2014 which was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

