scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Nivin Pauly’s Saturday Night gets release date

Saturday Night is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and this film marks the director's second collaboration with Nivin Pauly after Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Saturday NightSaturday Night will release in November.

The release date of the much-awaited Malayalam movie Saturday Night was announced on Tuesday, coinciding with the birthday of the film’s lead actor Nivin Pauly. Nivin, who turned 38 today, shared the news with his fans on social media.

The movie will arrive in cinemas on November 4 after missing release dates multiple times since September this year.

“Stanley and his friends coming to cinemas near you from November 4th, 2022 onwards #SaturdayNight,” tweeted Nivin Pauly.

Also Read |Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai: Nivin Pauly, Ram promise an epic love story

Saturday Night is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and this film marks the director’s second collaboration with Nivin after Kayamkulam Kochunni. The 2019 period drama was a big hit at the time. And the actor-director duo seems to have returned with a movie, which is in contrast to the style and mood of Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The trailer of Saturday Night suggested that the movie is a wacky buddy comedy. And it seems travelling is also an important theme in the movie. Nivin Pauly plays the protagonist named Stanley, who is described as a ‘party animal’. The hero is also obsessed with his childhood friends to an extent they feel trapped. The trailer promises a wild and hilarious ride.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

The film also stars Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson and Grace Antony.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 06:01:07 pm
Next Story

Watch: School bus drivers rescue toddler left on roadside by car thief

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Karan Kundrra’s birthday bash with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement