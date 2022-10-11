Nivin Pauly’s Saturday Night gets release date

The release date of the much-awaited Malayalam movie Saturday Night was announced on Tuesday, coinciding with the birthday of the film’s lead actor Nivin Pauly. Nivin, who turned 38 today, shared the news with his fans on social media.

The movie will arrive in cinemas on November 4 after missing release dates multiple times since September this year.

“Stanley and his friends coming to cinemas near you from November 4th, 2022 onwards #SaturdayNight,” tweeted Nivin Pauly.

Saturday Night is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and this film marks the director’s second collaboration with Nivin after Kayamkulam Kochunni. The 2019 period drama was a big hit at the time. And the actor-director duo seems to have returned with a movie, which is in contrast to the style and mood of Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The trailer of Saturday Night suggested that the movie is a wacky buddy comedy. And it seems travelling is also an important theme in the movie. Nivin Pauly plays the protagonist named Stanley, who is described as a ‘party animal’. The hero is also obsessed with his childhood friends to an extent they feel trapped. The trailer promises a wild and hilarious ride.

The film also stars Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson and Grace Antony.