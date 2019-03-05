First look: Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham

Nivin Pauly recently released the first look poster of his next film, Thuramukham. “Extremely delighted to launch the first look poster of my next film with the one & the only Rajeev Ravi,” the actor wrote on his Facebook page while sharing the poster.

Thuramukham is written and helmed by Rajeev Ravi, whose last directorial outing was the critically acclaimed 2016 film Kammatti Paadam. The upcoming film boasts of an ensemble cast including Biju Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan and Arjun Ashokan among others.

Meanwhile, the film will also mark Poornima Indrajith’s return to the big screen after a long gap. The actor has also signed director Aashiq Abu’s upcoming film Virus.

It’s worth noting that Nivin Pauly has also starred in Rajeev Ravi’s wife Geetu Mohandas’ directorial venture, Moothon.

Currently, Nivin is busy shooting for Love, Action, Drama. The film is the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, and it stars Nayanthara as the female lead. It is fast nearing completion as filmmakers have plans to release the movie during Onam.