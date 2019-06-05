Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara wrap up Love Action Drama

Actor Nivin Pauly just wrapped Love Action Drama, which is set to hit the screens later this year. He shared a picture of the film’s cast and crew celebrating the completion of the shoot on the sets. “It’s a wrap,” Nivin captioned the photo, in which he can be seen sharing a piece of cake with his co-star Nayanthara.

Advertising

The production of the film took longer than expected due to several reasons. Last year, the filmmakers only managed to finish the first schedule. The filming was resumed in February this year.

Love Action Drama will mark the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan. The project is said to be a spin-off of Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989), a hit family drama that was written and directed Dhyan’s father Sreenivasan. The older film revolves around a marital discord that stems from the husband’s inferiority complex and the paranoia about his wife’s fidelity. The film even inspired remakes in other languages.

According to reports, Dhyan has also got his father to make a special appearance in his directorial debut.

The filmmakers have plans to finish the post-production work soon and keep the film ready for Onam, which is in Septemeber.

Love Action Drama also stars Durga Krishna, Aju Varghese and Basil Joseph among others.