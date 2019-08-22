Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara’s Love Action Drama set for Onam release

Nivin Pauly has confirmed that his upcoming film, Love Action Drama, will hit the screens next month coinciding with Onam celebrations. The film will mark the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan, who has also written the forthcoming romantic comedy.

Advertising

This film is said to be a spin-off of Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989), a hit family drama that was written and directed by Dhyan’s father Sreenivasan. The older film revolves around a marital discord that stems from the husband’s inferiority complex and the paranoia about his wife’s fidelity. The film even inspired remakes in other languages.

Nayanthara has played the female lead, which marks her maiden onscreen collaboration with Pauly. LAD is also her comeback film in Malayalam after a gap of three years. Her last film in Malayalam was Puthiya Niyamam (2016), in which she shared screen space with Mammootty.

The movie also stars Durga Krishna, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph among others.

Advertising

LAD, meanwhile, is set to clash with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s comedy In Ittymaani: Made in China at the box office. The actor is said to play the role of a Thrissur native. The film is helmed by directors Jibi and Joju and is bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor.

Interestingly, Ittymaani: Made in China will see the return of Radikaa Sarathkumar in Malayalam. She is playing an important role in the comedy-drama. This will be her first collaboration with Mohanlal in 34 years. The actors’ previous collaboration was Koodum Thedi, which came out in 1985.