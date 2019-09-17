Nivin Pauly: Response for Moothon at TIFF was phenomenal

Actor Nivin Pauly is very content with the response his new film Moothon received at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival. Written and directed by Geetha Mohandas, the film had its world premiere at the 44th edition of the prestigious film festival last week.

“I have no words to express my happiness. Moothon is receiving an amazing response from everyone who watched the film in Toronto. In fact, the movie was screened for two days and the response was phenomenal,” Nivin told indianexpress.com.

“This is something we always wanted to do. Take our movies to an international audience. As you know Moothon will now be screened at the Mumbai Film Festival and we are all excited about it,” he added.

Moothon, The Elder One, was screened at the Special Presentations section at the festival. Before the opening of the film, Geetha Mohandas got emotional about presenting her second feature at the Toronto festival. “It is an overwhelming feeling for me. Because 20 years back, my father brought me here, to this beautiful country, as a landed immigrant with big dreams, goals and ambitions for his daughter. Today, I wish he was alive to see my film premiering in Toronto,” she said, as her co-writer and producer Anurag Kashyap stood by her side.

Moothon has garnered positive reviews from the critics who caught its screening at the fest. The film is now set to play at the Mumbai International Film Festival. Following which it will have its worldwide theatrical release on November 8.

Besides Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Melissa Raju Thomas among others.