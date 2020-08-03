Moothon, Run Kalyani win big at 20th New York Indian Film Festival

Moothon bags Best Film award at New York Indian Film Festival. Moothon bags Best Film award at New York Indian Film Festival.

Malayalam films Moothon and Run Kalyani have won big at the 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival, which went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Run Kalyani, directed by debutant Geetha J, is about a young woman cook, who is trapped in the cycle of mundane routine while taking care of her bed-ridden aunty. Garggi Ananthan, who played Kalyani in Run Kalyani, bagged the Best Actress award at the festival, which concluded on August 2.

Geetu Mohandas directorial Moothon, which was the closing film of the 20th New York Indian Film Festival, won multiple awards, including Best Film, Best Actor (Nivin Pauly) and Best Child Actor (Sanjana Dipu).

Moothon, which means The Elder Brother, follows the journey of a young sibling, who is searching for his long lost elder brother in the unforgiving underbelly of Mumbai. The film gave saw Nivin Pauly play an extremely dark character as opposed to the usual happy-go-lucky-guy in love with his sister’s friend.

The other winners of the 20th New York Indian Film Festival are:

Best Documentary: Tailing Pond

Best Feature Documentary: Son Rise

Best Short (Narrative): Arabian Nights

Best Screenplay: Knock Knock Knock

Best Director: Achal Mishra, Gamak Ghar

