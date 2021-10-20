scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
MUST READ

Nivin Pauly looks intense in new Padavettu poster

Written and directed by Liju Krishna, Padavettu stars Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan. It is being billed as a story of 'conflict, struggle and survival'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
October 20, 2021 2:47:39 pm
Padavettu poster.

Nivin Pauly shared a new poster of his upcoming film Padavettu on Wednesday. He looks intense as he portrays a man who’s got a strong stomach for violence and fighting. Billed as a political drama, the film will be hitting the screens in 2022. “Story of Conflict… Struggle… Survival… As long as there are humans, the fight will continue,” tweeted Nivin, while sharing the poster.

Written and directed by Liju Krishna, Nivin expressed confidence that Padavettu will successfully click with the audience. “Padavettu is a story that impacted me hugely when it was first narrated. It’s a story of second chances and finding the inner mettle to stand up against the wrong. I strongly believe that the storyline, emotions, and the beautiful portrayal of characters will connect well with the audience and earn the film a great reception widely,” Nivin added.

Also Read |Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup to hit theatres in November

Actor Sunny Wayne is bankrolling the project along with Yoodlee Films. And the movie will be released across India in multiple languages.

“It is heartening to see Malayalam films claiming a pan-India following. The fact that Yoodlee is backing Malayalam cinema in such a significant way, is indicative that more such collaborations will become the norm,” said Aditi Balan, who’s also playing a key role in the movie.

Nivin is now waiting for the release of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. The film will be directly released on Disney Plus Hotstar soon. The film is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who helmed Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. It also stars Sudheesh, Jaffer Idduki, Joy Mathew, Sivadasan Kannur, Grace Antony and Vinay Forrt.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, 10 celebrity photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 20: Latest News

Advertisement