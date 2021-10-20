Nivin Pauly looks intense in new Padavettu poster

Nivin Pauly shared a new poster of his upcoming film Padavettu on Wednesday. He looks intense as he portrays a man who’s got a strong stomach for violence and fighting. Billed as a political drama, the film will be hitting the screens in 2022. “Story of Conflict… Struggle… Survival… As long as there are humans, the fight will continue,” tweeted Nivin, while sharing the poster.

Written and directed by Liju Krishna, Nivin expressed confidence that Padavettu will successfully click with the audience. “Padavettu is a story that impacted me hugely when it was first narrated. It’s a story of second chances and finding the inner mettle to stand up against the wrong. I strongly believe that the storyline, emotions, and the beautiful portrayal of characters will connect well with the audience and earn the film a great reception widely,” Nivin added.

Actor Sunny Wayne is bankrolling the project along with Yoodlee Films. And the movie will be released across India in multiple languages.

“It is heartening to see Malayalam films claiming a pan-India following. The fact that Yoodlee is backing Malayalam cinema in such a significant way, is indicative that more such collaborations will become the norm,” said Aditi Balan, who’s also playing a key role in the movie.

Nivin is now waiting for the release of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. The film will be directly released on Disney Plus Hotstar soon. The film is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who helmed Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. It also stars Sudheesh, Jaffer Idduki, Joy Mathew, Sivadasan Kannur, Grace Antony and Vinay Forrt.