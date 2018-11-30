Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni makes it to Rs 100 crore club

Actor Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni has achieved a rare feat in the Malayalam film industry. On Friday, the actor announced that his period drama has earned Rs 100 crore.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is only the second film in the history of Malayalam cinema to do so. In 2016, superstar Mohanlal’s sensational hit Pulimurugan became the first ever film to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. While Kayamkulam Kochunni took about 50 days, Pulimurugan breached reached the coveted mark within 30 days of its release.

After facing a slight delay due to the catastrophic floods in Kerala, Kayamkulam Kochunni released on October 11 worldwide amid huge expectations. The film received positive reviews and raked in Rs 25 crore within its first three days.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is the biggest film in Nivin’s career in terms of budget. The period film set in the backdrop of feudal Kerala was made with the cost of Rs 45 crore

In the film, superstar Mohanlal was seen in a cameo appearance as Ithikkara Pakki. It also starred Priya Anand and Babu Antony among others in important roles.

Screenwriters Bobby and Sanjay penned the movie on the 19th-century thief Kayamkulam Kochunni, who enjoys a legendary status in Kerala folklore. He is celebrated as the savior of the poor as he robbed from the haves and gave it to the have-nots.