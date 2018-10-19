Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni earns an impressive Rs 42 crore in seven days

Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni is having a great run at the box office

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly’s latest offering Kayamkulam Kochunni is having a great run at the box office. The movie’s worldwide collection is Rs 42 crore and this is remarkable, considering that the movie has been running in theatres for only a week.

The film’s primary plot revolves around a Robin Hood-esque character called Kayamkulam Kochunni (Nivin Pauly) who steals from the rich and gives it to the poor. The film is a period drama set during the British Raj and the characters are based out of Travancore.

Apart from box office success, the movie has managed to appease the audience as well as critics who primarily have good things to say about the epic drama. The movie also stars Mohanlal in a cameo role.

The Indian Express’ film critic Manoj Kumar gave two stars to the film and said that the movie had the potential to be grittier and darker. “Writers Bobby and Sanjay could have made the film more dark and gritty, instead of making it a simple black-and-white story told in broad strokes. It’s unclear why the writers were so keen on exonerating Kochunni,” a section of his review read.

The film has been directed by Rosshan Andrrews with music by Gopi Sundar.

