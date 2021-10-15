Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

Nivin Pauly on Friday announced that his upcoming film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will directly release on an OTT platform. He noted that Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham would hold the distinction of being the first Malayalam movie to have its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

“#KanakamKaaminiKalaham will have its world premiere on @DisneyPlusHS .#KaKaaKa will be the 1st Malayalam movie to premiere on it.Grateful to #Madhavan sir, #DilipV,#DisneyPlusHotstar team (sic),” tweeted Nivin on Friday.

Besides Nivin Pauly, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham also stars Sudheesh, Jaffer Idduki, Joy Mathew, Sivadasan Kannur, Grace Antony and Vinay Forrt. The film is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who helmed Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. The 2019 science fiction comedy made quite an impression on the audience and critics.

On the work front, Nivin is now busy shooting for director Ram’s upcoming Tamil film in Rameswaram. The movie will mark his return to Tamil cinema after a gap of four years.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly has completed shooting his big-ticket movies Padavettu and Thuramukham. Both the films are waiting to hit theatres.