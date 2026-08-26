‘I’m tired of calling them’: Nivin Pauly issues public plea to Benz makers over delay

Actor Nivin Pauly has openly called out the makers of Benz, the upcoming Lokesh Cinematic Universe film, over repeated delays in the shooting schedule.

In an interview with Rekha Menon, the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit star said he has been contractually bound to maintain his character’s appearance for over a year, preventing him from changing his look for other projects, while the Benz team has repeatedly postponed his remaining schedule without resolution.

When the host pointed out that Nivin Pauly had maintained the same look across his last few films and asked whether it was a deliberate “Nivin Pauly factor,” the actor was blunt. “It’s not like that. I can’t change my look due to my commitment to Benz, the Tamil film. There was a proper agreement for it that I had to maintain my appearance. We began shooting for it last year, and it keeps getting postponed,” he said.