Nivin Pauly: I have never seen a movie like Mahaveeryar

July 20, 2022 6:47:44 pm
Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly is quite upbeat about his latest movie Mahaveeryar, which is due in cinemas this Thursday. He believes that Mahaveeryar will be a milestone film in his career.
“It (Mahaveeryar) will be a very memorable film. When a script is narrated to me, I usually think about the character that I could perform in it. But, when I heard this narration, I instantly felt like I should produce this movie. I felt this film will be a memorable film for my banner,” he told Pearle Maaney.
Mahaveeryar marks Nivin Pauly’s reunion with director Abrid Shine after a gap of six years. The actor-director duo has delivered two hit films in the past including a sports drama titled 1983 and the police procedural Action Hero Biju. Mahaveeryar is touted to be a time-travelling fantasy drama.
“I have never seen a movie like this in a career spanning over 12 years. It has so much freshness in it. It will offer a new experience to the audience at a time when everyone is looking forward to different kinds of films,” Nivin said.
Nivin Pauly also revealed that he and Abrid Shine are working on the sequel to Action Hero Biju. The actor said, “About 80 percent of the script is completed. With movies now releasing in multiple languages across the country, we thought this movie had the scope for it. So we are in the process of scaling up the project without compromising on the aesthetic and the soul of this franchise.”
Mahaveeryar also stars Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, Lal and Siddique.
