Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu to be produced by Sunny Wayne

Actor Nivin Pauly on Thursday announced his next project, which has been titled Padavettu. “Extremely happy to announce my next project #Padavettu produced by my dearest friend Sunny Wayne. The movie is directed by Liju Krishna. More details will be revealed soon (sic),” tweeted the actor.

Padavettu will be helmed by debutant Liju Krishna, who has earlier written and directed a play, ‘Moment Just Before Death’, under Sunny Wayne’s production. Padavettu will mark Sunny’s debut as a film producer.

Born as Sujith Unnikrishnan, Sunny Wayne made his screen debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s Second Show in 2012. Since then he has appeared in many movies along with leading actors of Malayalam cinema and has established himself as a bankable character artiste. He has also played the lead in films like Almirah and Annmaria Kallipilanu, while being the main antagonist in Nivin’s period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, which became a box office hit last year.

Sunny was last seen in a cameo role in June which came out earlier this year. He is waiting for the release Zam Zam and his maiden Tamil film Gypsy.

In the meantime, Nivin is awaiting the release of director Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon. The film is in post-production and is expected to hit the screens soon. He has also signed a project titled Thuramukham, which will be helmed by Thuramukham Rajeev Ravi (Geetu Mohandas’ husband), whose last directorial outing was critically acclaimed Kammatti Paadam in 2016.

Nivin recently finished shooting for Love, Action, Drama. The film is the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan and it stars Nayanthara as the female lead.