Nivin Pauly announces his next film Thaaram on Easter

People across the globe are celebrating Easter today. While many have shared wishes for their fans on social media platforms, Nivin Pauly treated his fans to a special news on the occasion.

On Sunday, wishing his fans on Easter, Nivin announced his next project Thaaram. He shared the poster on his Instagram account and expressed that he is super excited about the project. “Super excited to announce my next film — #thaaram @thaa_ram to be directed by @Vinay_Govind, written by @vivekranjit with cinematography @pradeesh.varma and music by @rahulrajmusic,” Nivin wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

Director Vinay Govind, wishing his friends and followers on Easter, expressed how working on the film and its announcement was “the longest wait.” “It’s been the longest wait..!! Endured the test of time, extreme adversities, floods, deadly viruses, pandemic and what not. But the flame of hope never faded. This has been a dearest script that has evolved and matured with us for a while now. The next phase of the journey starts. Extremely overwhelmed while sharing this title announcement poster with all of you. Dearest @nivinpaulyactor plays the male lead and I have my best buddies together to make this film,” the director wrote in a long post on Instagram.

Celebrities such as Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran also wished fans on Easter through their respective social media handles. Amitabh Bachchan shared a still from his song “My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves” from his 1977 release Amar Akbar Anthony.

Wishing all a very happy Easter 🙏#HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/3KjjlGpN6q — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) April 4, 2021

T 3863 – greetings !! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqckYchpgs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2021

Mohanlal tweeted, “Happy Easter” while Keerthy Suresh wrote via Twitter, “Sending in all the love in the world to you and your family, this #Easter2021.” Actor-politician Smriti Irani tweeted, “Easter is the embodiment of eternal hope, life and faith. May this auspicious day renew our hope and further the spirit of compassion in our society. Wishing everyone a #HappyEaster.”