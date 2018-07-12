Nivin Pauly announces his next film Mikhael

Haneef Adeni made his directorial debut last year with superstar Mammootty’s The Great Father. Haneef Adeni made his directorial debut last year with superstar Mammootty’s The Great Father.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly on Thursday announced a new film which will be directed by Haneef Adeni. “Super excited to announce my next project with one of the most stylish filmmaker #HaneefAdeni!! Titled #Mikhael, the film will be produced by my dearest #AntoJoseph! Rolling soon!(sic),” posted Nivin on his Twitter page.

Haneef Adeni made his directorial debut last year with superstar Mammootty’s The Great Father. He also wrote Mammootty’s latest release Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is running successfully in the theatres.

Super excited to announce my next project with one of the most stylish filmmaker #HaneefAdeni!! Titled #Mikhael, the film will be produced by my dearest #AntoJoseph! Rolling soon! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/s38isBXUkL — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) July 12, 2018

Nivin has completed shooting for his upcoming period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is now in the post-production stage. The first full theatrical trailer of the film was released recently ramping up the expectations around the big-ticket film.

Set in the 19th century, the film will narrate the story of legendary real-life thief Kayamkulam Kochunni. He was known for stealing from the haves and giving it to the have-nots. The film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do things he did.

The film has a star-studded cast including superstar Mohanlal. Lalettan is said to be playing the role of Kochunni’s mentor.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film has Priya Anand as the female lead, while Priyanka Thimmesh, Babu Antony and Sunny Wayne among others play key roles.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to arrive in cinemas during Onam this year.

