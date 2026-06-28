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Nivin Pauly, Alphonse Puthren reunite after a decade for Vijayam; unveil hilarious teaser
The iconic duo behind the blockbuster Premam is back! Over a decade later, actor Nivin Pauly and director Alphonse Puthren have officially announced their next collaboration, Vijayam, with a viral and hilarious teaser.
Over a decade after their blockbuster Premam (2015), which opened to nationwide acclaim and became one of the biggest Malayalam box-office successes of its era, director Alphonse Puthren and actor Nivin Pauly are set to reunite. Marking Alphonse’s return to the director’s chair after four years, the highly anticipated film has been titled Vijayam.
The makers officially announced the project on Saturday, June 27, while also revealing the names of the key technicians involved. They also unveiled a hilarious announcement video on the occasion, featuring Nivin and Alphonse engaged in friendly banter. Although the four-minute teaser reveals nothing about the story, it appears that Vijayam may revolve around motocross.
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Breaking down Vijayam announcement teaser
The video begins with the director stranded on a road in an area with no houses or shops nearby. As he continues waiting, a pack of dirt bikes zooms past him, without even slowing down despite his gesturing for a lift. Though disappointed, Alphonse Puthren’s attention quickly lands on the insects on the ground.
As he mindfully takes pictures of them, another dirt bike passes by. But, unlike the others, this racer turns back and approaches Alphonse. And it’s none other than Nivin Pauly! When the actor asks Alphonse what he’s up to, the director says he’s been photographing insects and ants, which prompts Nivin to ridicule him, an indirect reference to the criticisms Alphonse faced for his last directorial venture, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nayanthara starrer Gold (2022). The teaser ends by showing them driving away, smiling from ear to ear.
Everything about Nivin Pauly’s 50th film
Marking Nivin Pauly’s 50th film, Vijayam is bankrolled by the actor himself under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures. Alphonse has penned the movie and will serve as its editor. While Steve Kottoor will compose the music, Shinoz will handle the cinematography. While Vishnu Govind serves as Vijayam’s sound designer, Rakhil will handle its art direction. Vijayam marks the actor-director duo’s third film together after Neram (2013) and Premam.
Nivin Pauly was most recently seen in director B Unnikrishnan’s Prathichaya (2026), which underperformed at the box office. He currently has director Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s Benz in the pipeline.
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