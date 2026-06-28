Nivin Pauly, Alphonse Puthren reunite after a decade for Vijayam; unveil hilarious teaser

Over a decade after their blockbuster Premam (2015), which opened to nationwide acclaim and became one of the biggest Malayalam box-office successes of its era, director Alphonse Puthren and actor Nivin Pauly are set to reunite. Marking Alphonse’s return to the director’s chair after four years, the highly anticipated film has been titled Vijayam.

The makers officially announced the project on Saturday, June 27, while also revealing the names of the key technicians involved. They also unveiled a hilarious announcement video on the occasion, featuring Nivin and Alphonse engaged in friendly banter. Although the four-minute teaser reveals nothing about the story, it appears that Vijayam may revolve around motocross.