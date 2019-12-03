Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan’s Padavettu goes on floors

Padavettu will mark actor Sunny Wayne’s first feature film as a producer. Padavettu will mark actor Sunny Wayne’s first feature film as a producer.

Nivin Pauly’s next film titled Padavettu went on floors on Tuesday. The film was launched at an event held at LP School Ground, Kanhileri in Kannur.

Speaking at the event, Nivin sought the support of fans for his new project. “This is the first film of Liju who belongs to Kannur. I request your support and cooperation as we will stay here for some time,” said the actor, adding that the first-time filmmaker shows promise of becoming a good director in the future.

Padavettu is written and directed by Liju Krishna. Set in the rural backdrop of Kannur, the film is said to have an intense story. Liju told reporters that Nivin’s role in the film is very different from what the actor has done so far.

Padavettu will mark actor Sunny Wayne’s first feature film as a producer. Earlier, he had funded the theatre production named Moment Just Before Death. The play was directed by Liju. The upcoming film also marks the debut of Aditi Balan in the Malayalam film industry.

Padavettu is her first film in nearly two years. She shot to fame after giving a solid performance in Aruvi in 2018.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is busy shooting for director Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham. He was last seen in Geetu Mohandas’s Moothon, which had its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto film festival.

