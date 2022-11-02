scorecardresearch
Nivetha Thomas thanks fans for birthday wishes, says ‘we’ll meet in theatres this year a lot more’

Nivetha Thomas turned 27 today and fans thronged her social media accounts to wish the actor.

Nivetha ThomasNivetha Thomas turned 27 on Wednesday. (Photo: Instagram/Nivetha Thomas)

Actor Nivetha Thomas, who is popular for her Tamil and Malayalam films, turned 27 today. Fans have been flooding her social media accounts with wishes, and in return, Nivetha has penned a heartfelt note for them. The Darbar actor said she will soon meet them all in theatres.

She wrote, “To all my fans and well wishers who took time out of their day to wish me, thank you. I am forever grateful for your love and kindness. We’ll meet in theatres this year a lot more! where I will be gladly and eagerly awaiting to introduce myself multiple times with many different names! (sic).”

ALSO READ |We are perfect the way we are, we just don’t realise it: Nivetha Thomas

“Again, thank you so much for all the wonderful gestures, goodness and appreciation you keep sending this way. Will work extra hard to earn it! Take care of your health and peace of mind. You are all in my prayers, always. Please keep me in yours too. With love, hugs and a heart full of gratitude, Nivetha (sic),” the actor added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas)

Nivetha Thomas, who started her career as a child artist in Tamil serials like My Dear Bhootham, Shivamayam and Arase, later moved to Tamil and Malayalam film industry. Over the years, she has become a known face in both industries. She has acted alongside both the superstars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. She forayed into Telugu cinema with the film Ninnu Kori and has since acted with leading heroes like NTR in Jai Lava Kusa.

Nivetha was last seen in Saakini Daakini. She will next be seen in Malayalam film Enthada Saji.

