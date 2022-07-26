Nithya Menen refutes wedding rumours in Instagram video: ‘There’s no one in the picture’

July 26, 2022 8:30:54 pm
We had earlier reported that Nithya Menen has refuted the rumours about her wedding, and now, the actor herself took to social media to make a detailed announcement about all the speculations. Nithya Menen shared that she has no plans of getting married now.
She said, “I thought I will take this opportunity to say it myself that I am not getting married. It is a big happy made-up story. There’s nothing close to it. There’s no plan. Nobody in the picture. Yes, that’s not happening. It’s a classic case of someone who was bored and wanted to write an article… which was picked up by all the media without doing any background check.”
Nithya has again decided to take a break from acting, and in the video, she went on to share about her habit of taking breaks. She said, “I am always going to take breaks from acting. I need the time to recuperate. That’s the kind of person I am. Many actors do it, but I think it’s new for people. I will never be able to work like robots – continuously and mechanically. I have really had a tough year. I almost worked every day. I need a break now.”
View this post on Instagram
The Mersal actor was recently seen in a wheelchair at the promo event of Modern Love in Hyderabad. Nithya revealed at the event that she fractured her leg after a fall from the staircase. In the new video on Instagram, she said her ankle is better now. “My ankle is a lot better. I have started walking now. I am happy about that. Although I loved my immobility for the time it lasted. I don’t like to get out of the bed (laughs). Now, my vacation has started!”
Nithya Menen, who is predominantly seen in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films, has acted in many hit films including Ok Kanmani, 24, Banglore Days, and Mersal. She has also acted in the Hindi film Mission Mangal, starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in films like Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, 19(1)(a), and Aaraam Thirukalpana.
