scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Nithya Menen refutes wedding rumours in Instagram video: ‘There’s no one in the picture’

In a 3-minute-long clip, the OK Kanmani actor said there is no truth to the rumours about her wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 26, 2022 8:30:54 pm
Nithya Menen refutes wedding rumoursNithya Menen refutes wedding rumours (Image credit: Instagram/ nithyamenen)

We had earlier reported that Nithya Menen has refuted the rumours about her wedding, and now, the actor herself took to social media to make a detailed announcement about all the speculations. Nithya Menen shared that she has no plans of getting married now.

She said, “I thought I will take this opportunity to say it myself that I am not getting married. It is a big happy made-up story. There’s nothing close to it. There’s no plan. Nobody in the picture. Yes, that’s not happening. It’s a classic case of someone who was bored and wanted to write an article… which was picked up by all the media without doing any background check.”

ALSO READ: |If audiences like me, they will watch a film irrespective of language: Nithya Menen

Nithya has again decided to take a break from acting, and in the video, she went on to share about her habit of taking breaks. She said, “I am always going to take breaks from acting. I need the time to recuperate. That’s the kind of person I am. Many actors do it, but I think it’s new for people. I will never be able to work like robots – continuously and mechanically. I have really had a tough year. I almost worked every day. I need a break now.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen)

 

The Mersal actor was recently seen in a wheelchair at the promo event of Modern Love in Hyderabad. Nithya revealed at the event that she fractured her leg after a fall from the staircase. In the new video on Instagram, she said her ankle is better now. “My ankle is a lot better. I have started walking now. I am happy about that. Although I loved my immobility for the time it lasted. I don’t like to get out of the bed (laughs). Now, my vacation has started!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Nithya Menen, who is predominantly seen in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films, has acted in many hit films including Ok Kanmani, 24, Banglore Days, and Mersal. She has also acted in the Hindi film Mission Mangal, starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in films like Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, 19(1)(a), and Aaraam Thirukalpana.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Nupur Sanon and others: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement