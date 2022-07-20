Nithya Menen breaks silence on wedding rumours: ‘There is absolutely no truth’

Nithya Menen has refuted rumours of her planning to tie the knot with a Malayalam actor.

Speaking to Manorama, Nithya said, “There is absolutely no truth in the rumours that are spreading on social media. I wish the media would take the effort to verify the truth before publishing such stories.”

Nithya Menon was recently seen in Modern Love: Hyderabad. She shared screen space with Revathy in the short titled My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

The 34-year-old actor is now looking forward to the release of 19(1)(a) which marks Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in the Malayalam film industry as a lead actor. Its teaser released on Tuesday. 19(1)(a) will have a direct release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Nithya Menon also has Tamil movie Thiruchitrambalam, co-starring Dhanush, in her kitty.