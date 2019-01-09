Nine trailer: Prithviraj fights a shadow monster to protect his son

The trailer of Prithviraj’s upcoming film Nine was released on Wednesday. “What an absolutely superb trailer Prithvi!!!!! Can’t wait to see the film!!!(sic),” tweeted Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, while launching the trailer. And the trailer deserves all the exclamation marks in Karan’s tweet for it promises to be an intelligent modern horror thriller.

The trailer suggests that the film packs all the elements necessary for a film of a horror genre: There are several shots establishing mystery, creaking doors, close-up shots of terrified faces and also those that will terrify you. But, it also comes with a twist. Writer-director Jenuse Mohamed has put a sci-fi spin on the horror film.

What an absolutely superb trailer Prithvi!!!!! Can’t wait to see the film!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Q0U8BM0416 @PrithviOfficial #9 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2019

We hear a character discussing that an interdimensional portal must have opened between the worlds. And next, we see a shadow monster attacking people and it seems like it is out to get a teenager, who seems to be super intelligent. Interdimensional portal, shadow monster, a parent fighting a supernatural force for his/her child, experiments unleashing horror – does it all ring a bell? These are the core themes of Netflix hit, Stranger Things.

That said, let’s not jump to a conclusion yet. The trailer, indeed, gets our attention. The film has seemingly not has gone past the overused premise of a haunted artefact or house, infecting the lives of its unsuspecting new owners.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mamta Mohandas, Sekhar Menon among others.

Nine is also Prithviraj’s first production as an independent producer. The film will hit the screens on February 7.