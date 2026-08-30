‘I would sit and cry’: Nimisha Sajayan on gaining 14 kgs for Babita Singh Reporting

Actor Nimisha Sajayan has recalled gaining almost 14 kgs for her role in Babita Singh Reporting, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sajayan features in the role of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Babita Singh, a meek desk officer, who breaks away from societal and domestic conditioning through a murder investigation.

Nimisha Sajayan shared a collage on her Instagram handle on Saturday and said she went from 58 kgs to 72 kgs for the role. She also credited her trainer, Ali Shifas. The first picture featured her character and was followed by another picture of the actor posing alongside Shifas.

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“Gained almost 14 kgs for this character (58 kgs to 72 kgs). The first 10 days were probably the toughest. No proper sleep, crazy mood swings, exhaustion, frustration and I genuinely felt like I couldn’t do it. There were days I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry saying ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ @ali_shifas_vs if it wasn’t for you..I honestly think I would have given up. You were my rock. You pushed me when I needed the extra push,” she wrote in the caption.