‘NIA has no limitations’: Jayasurya plays determined officer in Operation Tral. Watch teaser

“There are a lot of rules and regulations for Army personnel, even though we want to catch him by crossing the Line of Control (LoC),” Vinay Rai, who plays an Army officer, says. Without skipping a beat, Jayasurya, portraying a determined and ruthless National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer, replies, “Locate him; we will cross the LOC, infiltrate their land, and nab him. NIA has no limitations.”

The 73-second teaser for composer Ratheesh Vega’s directorial debut, Operation Tral, is here, offering an exhilarating overview of the military action thriller. Rather than revealing much about the story or characters, the teaser focuses on grabbing the audience’s attention by showcasing the movie’s high-octane stunts, sharp visuals, and ambitious setup, promising an experience unlike any other.