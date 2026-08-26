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‘NIA has no limitations’: Jayasurya plays determined officer in Operation Tral. Watch teaser
Jayasurya stars as a ruthless NIA officer in director Ratheesh Vega's military action thriller Operation Tral, inspired by "one of the most significant counter-terror operations" in Kashmir.
“There are a lot of rules and regulations for Army personnel, even though we want to catch him by crossing the Line of Control (LoC),” Vinay Rai, who plays an Army officer, says. Without skipping a beat, Jayasurya, portraying a determined and ruthless National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer, replies, “Locate him; we will cross the LOC, infiltrate their land, and nab him. NIA has no limitations.”
The 73-second teaser for composer Ratheesh Vega’s directorial debut, Operation Tral, is here, offering an exhilarating overview of the military action thriller. Rather than revealing much about the story or characters, the teaser focuses on grabbing the audience’s attention by showcasing the movie’s high-octane stunts, sharp visuals, and ambitious setup, promising an experience unlike any other.
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The movie’s logline reads, “Inspired by one of the most significant counter-terror operations in recent history, Operation Tral follows an intense investigation that unfolds in the aftermath of a devastating convoy attack in Kashmir.”
Also starring Rithika Singh, Murali Sharma, Vikram Kochhar, Kavya Shetty, Siddique, Saikumar, Anson Paul, Manju Pillai, Yash Gera, Hansika Bharat Jangid, and Akshay Radhakrishnan in key roles, Operation Tral will hit screens worldwide in December 2026.
Watch Operation Tral teaser here:
Opening up about the military action thriller, director Ratheesh Vega told OTT Play earlier this year, “Operation Tral is based on a terrorist attack that happened in Tral, Pulwama. It’s inspired by true events. We have shifted the events that had happened in 2013 to 2018, where the film’s story unfolds. I have spent close to four years developing the script.”
Besides being a renowned composer — known for his work in movies such as Cocktail, Beautiful, Run Baby Run, and Orissa — Ratheesh also penned the Jayasurya-starrer Thrissur Pooram (2019).
Sharing his experience working with the director, Jayasurya said, “I have always told him that he could direct a film because whenever he has narrated a story to me, I could easily visualise it. So, when he came with Operation Tral and said he wanted to helm it, I was completely for it. It’s an interesting script based on true incidents and will also be mounted on a big scale.”
Operation Tral features cinematography by Najose, music by Ratheesh Vega himself, editing by Shafeeque VB, and production design by Sajeesh Thamarassery.
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