From ‘jihadi’ remark to police complaint: New row rocks AMMA as Ansiba Hassan, Tiny Tom lock horns

At a time when the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) was slowly heading back to normalcy after being rocked by the row sparked by the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against several male film industry insiders in the aftermath, the organisation has once again found itself embroiled in an ugly controversy.

Days after she stepped down as AMMA’s joint secretary, Drishyam star Ansiba Hassan has alleged that she was forced to resign and that she faced months of trauma. Going one step further, she claimed that actor Tiny Tom was the reason behind her resignation. Accusing Tiny of spreading baseless rumours about her interactions with others, Ansiba also alleged that he used a communal derogatory term against her, referring to her as a “jihadi.” Tiny, however, has refuted the allegations.

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‘Received no support from AMMA president,’ alleges Ansiba Hassan

Maintaining that she submitted her resignation on February 21, Ansiba recently revealed that she agreed to continue in her post until the forthcoming general body meeting scheduled for June, at the request of the association’s general secretary, Kukku Parameswaran.

“I had clearly mentioned the mental harassment I faced over a complaint filed by another executive committee member, who alleged that I was responsible for her domestic issues. The president (Shwetha Menon) maintained that it was a personal matter between two individuals and that the association should not intervene. I received no support from her. However, Kukku contacted me, asked me to submit a report, which I did,” Ansiba told Onmanorama.

Ansiba Hassan says she ‘felt forced to resign’

However, during a recent executive committee meeting, Shwetha suddenly accepted her resignation, even though Ansiba decided to continue solely because one of the organisation’s key office bearers asked her to do so. “I felt forced to resign,” she stated. The actor continued, “At present, I have very few film offers, and I still don’t know why. I am the sole breadwinner in my family and had to protect myself. But I realised that by staying silent, I was only protecting those making accusations against me.”

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Pointing out that she has been facing such attacks since her election as AMMA’s joint secretary, Ansiba Hassan noted that some people weren’t happy with her appointment. The actor also revealed that she was summoned to the Tripunithura police station once over a “false complaint” filed by a female member of AMMA. Ansiba claimed she had to file an RTI to find out why she was summoned. She also accused Tiny Tom of making false allegations against her of being involved in religious conversions. Mentioning that she has informed superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal about the incidents, she noted that they were saddened by the developments.

‘There is no caste or religion among us’: Tiny Tom

In the meantime, Tiny Tom dismissed Ansiba Hassan’s accusations as “baseless.” Alleging that her statements were based on hearsay, he challenged her to present evidence to substantiate her claims. “I am a mimicry artiste. There is no caste or religion among us. I do not know how such an allegation came up. In any case, the issue will be discussed and resolved within the organisation,” he said during a media interaction.

Asserting that he has never behaved inappropriately towards any woman, Tiny also denied making communal remarks against anyone, pointing out that Mammootty and Nadirshah, two people who have apparently supported him the most in his career, belong to the same community as Ansiba. “Ansiba is like my sister,” he added.

Lakshmipriya admits to filing police complaint against Ansiba Hassan

In the meantime, actor Lakshmipriya, the association’s vice president, stepped forward, claiming she was the one who filed a police complaint against Ansiba Hassan. Maintaining that the issue was personal, Lakshmipriya said it had nothing to do with the organisation and that she filed it after attempts to resolve it otherwise purportedly failed.

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“The complaint was filed in January. It was a very personal matter between Ansiba and me. I did not want to speak about it publicly because it had nothing to do with AMMA. I had asked her many times to come and sort out the issue privately before I went to the police. I kept trying to resolve it through conversation, but it did not happen,” Lakshmipriya told Onmanorama, adding that the issue was eventually resolved, as a result of which no case was registered.

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She also dismissed Ansiba’s allegations as “baseless” and “fabricated,” asserting that they lacked any truth. She maintained that no one in AMMA ever referred to Ansiba using communal slurs or targeted her over her religious identity.

Shwetha Menon reacts; Neena Kurup files fresh complaint against Tiny Tom

Breaking her silence on the matter, AMMA president Shwetha Menon recently maintained that the organisation received a complaint from Ansiba Hassan against Tiny Tom only after the matter went public. Stating that Ansiba has named both Tiny and Lakshmipriya in her complaint, Shwetha noted that AMMA would thoroughly investigate the issue.

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Following Ansiba, renowned actor Neena Kurup also filed a complaint against Tiny, alleging that he used abusive language against her during a gathering of the organisation and even threatened her.

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Mallika Sukumaran calls for Mammootty, Mohanlal to intervene

Reacting to the ongoing controversies, veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran requested the quick intervention of superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal to resolve the matter. A renowned actor herself, Mallika is also the wife of the late legendary actor and former superstar Sukumaran, and the mother of actors Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran.

“There have always been disagreements within AMMA, but this is the first time we are seeing such open divisions. Everyone seems to have a different opinion, and there is no unity. Unless people stand together, it will be difficult to move forward,” she reportedly said.

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Mallika added, “We heard about Ansiba’s complaints against Tiny Tom and another executive member only through news reports. This never used to happen before. Every member has the right to know what is happening inside AMMA.”

Disclaimer: This article covers ongoing internal disputes, allegations of harassment, and personal grievances within an entertainment industry association. The content is published for informational and reporting purposes based on statements made by the involved individuals and does not constitute a definitive judgment or legal conclusion.