New gen stars and Mammootty’s Bheeshmaparvam revive theatres in Kerala

Theaters in Kerala have been struggling since the breakout of Covid-19 in 2020. After Kerala government decided to shut down theaters on March 11, 2020, almost 700 theaters in the state faced major financial crisis.

Later, the government allowed theatres to function with 50 per cent seating capacity and other restrictions. However, cinema halls in Kerala still couldn’t overcome the financial crisis as people were reluctant to go to theatres. In the last two years, theatres in Kerala functioned only for six months, leaving many theatre owners in severe financial debt.

Now, according to theatre owners, movies with young stars and quality content have helped revive theatres. The first movie which brought back the audience into theatres was Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup. “Kurup managed to breathe life into theatres. We could pay the current bills which were due from the money we got from Kurup,” saind Gireesh, owner of Sree Padmanabha theatre in Trivandrum.

“We were all skeptical about the release of Kurup in theatres. We doubted whether people will come to theatres. But, surpassing all our expectations, Kurup had a massive opening day collection,” added Girish. According to Gireesh, Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also registered a good opening collection but failed to sustain itself at the box office after the opening surge. Ajagajantharam and Pushpa were the other movies which made an impact at the box office and brought more people to theatres. However, it was Jan E Man which surprised theatre owners with its success at the box office. “Jan E Man can be called the surprise hit of the year. Though Jan E Man didn’t have much impact at the box office in the initial days, soon by word of mouth, the movie became a success. The film completed 100 days in many theaters,” says Gireesh.

Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal in lead role, also had a great start at the box office. But soon after the release of Hridayam, the government again decided to shut down theatres in six districts which affected the gross collection of the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial.

Mohanalal‘s Aarattu has so far been the biggest disappointment of the year. Though the movie garnered a good opening collection, it failed to attract the audience into theatres in the following days. “We had pinned our hopes on Aarattu, but the movie didn’t earn as much as we expected. We don’t know why it happened, but it was disappointing,” said OK Joseph, owner of Abhilash theatre in Mukkam, Kozhikode.

On the other hand, recently released Mammootty movie Bheeshmaparavam, directed by Amal Neerad, is making giant strides at the box office. “We had to arrange special shows for Bheeshmaparvam because of the demand. There are five to six shows for Bheeshmaparvam daily. Families are coming in large numbers for this movie which is a good sign for theatres. We expect RRR and KGF 2 also to bring the crowd back into theatres,” added OK Joseph. According to FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala), Bheeshmaparvam has made a record collection in its first four days toppling Mohanalal movie Lucifer’s box office record. What’s more, Bheeshmaparvam has reportedly crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office.