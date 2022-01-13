Netflix assembles Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil for star-studded Malayalam anthology

Netflix is all set to pull off a star-studded anthology with some of the biggest talents of Malayalam cinema. The streaming giant has assembled top stars such as Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali and Shanti Krishna, among others, to star in an anthology, which will be based on short stories of celebrated Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair.

According to a Malayala Manorama, Netflix has also roped leading filmmakers such as Lijo Jose Pellisery, Priyadarshan, Jayaraj, Shyamaprasad, Santosh Sivan, and Mahesh Narayanan. An official announcement from Netflix is, however, awaited.

Lijo Jose Pellisery is shooting his short film with Mammootty. It is said Priyadarshan will reimagine the 1960 drama Olavum Theeravum as a short film as part of the anthology.

It is also said that Kamal Haasan will be presenting these short stories on Netflix, even though he won’t be acting or directing in the anthology.

Netflix has adopted anthology as its go-to format to foray into India’s vernacular market. And this format also allows Netflix to make a splash by bringing together the most celebrated actors and directors of regional cinemas. Earlier, the streaming giant also commissioned similar projects in Tamil and Telugu.

Namely, Netflix’s last year’s Navarasa, which was presented by ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam, saw the collaboration between the biggest talents of Tamil cinema, including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prayaga Martin among others.