Tovino Thomas’ superhero movie Minnal Murali to premiere on Netflix

Monday, September 06, 2021
Director Basil Joseph of Godha fame has helmed Minnal Murali from a script written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
September 6, 2021 12:20:54 pm
Minnal MuraliMinnal Murali will stream on Netflix.

Tovino Thomas on Monday announced that his long-awaited film Minnal Murali will premiere on Netflix soon.

“From Kurukkanmoola to the world, Minnal Murali is all set to strike worldwide. Striking soon on @netflixIndia. Ithu minnum! (sic),” tweeted the actor.

Tovino Thomas plays Murali, a man with superhuman ability. The teaser released earlier revealed that the protagonist’s superpower is his speed. The original Malayalam film will be made available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The release of Minnal Murali was delayed by over a year owing to the pandemic. With no respite from the virus, as Kerala continues to record a high number of cases, the filmmakers are forced to choose the OTT route for the film. Recently, Fahadh Faasil’s gangster drama Malik, Prithviraj’s Kuruthi were among the Malayalam movies that opted for a direct OTT release.

Director Basil Joseph of Godha fame has helmed Minnal Murali from a script written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. The film also stars Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Baiju Santhosh, Bijukuttan and Guru Somasundaram.

