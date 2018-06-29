Mohanlal unveils catchy Neerali song Kannane Kannalane

Neerali: Kannane Kannalane music video features the behind-the-scenes efforts that went into recording the song. Neerali: Kannane Kannalane music video features the behind-the-scenes efforts that went into recording the song.

Superstar Mohanlal on Friday unveiled the music video of Kannane Kannalane from his upcoming film Neerali. The video features the behind-the-scenes efforts that went into recording the song. Suraj Venjarammoodu, who has played a key role in the film, has also lend his vocals to the song, which is mainly sung by M.G. Sreekumar and Syam Prasad.

Composed by Stephen Devassy, the catchy song is written by lyricist Santhosh Varma.

Neerali, which means octopus, is getting ready to hit the screens next month. The film, which is said to be an out-and-out action thriller, is directed by Ajoy Varma. The trailer of the film that released earlier gave a sneak peek into the main theme of the film, which is survival.

Ajoy has also enlisted services of Bollywood technicians for his first Malayalam film, which is penned by Saju Thomas. The project is bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment and famous cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil, who has films like Rustom, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Krrish to his credit, is also part of the project. Ajoy has also roped in Bollywood stunt choreographer Sunil Rodriguez for Neerali.

Besides Mumbai, the shooting will also happen in Pune and Sri Lanka. Neerali is said to be Mohanlal’s first release this year even as his much-awaited film Odiyan is fast nearing completion.

