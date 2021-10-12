Nedumudi Venu (1948-2021): Mohanlal and Mammootty get emotional as they pay their last respects

National Award-winning actor Nedumudi Venu will be cremated on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram. The funeral services will take place at Saanthi Kavadam after 2 pm.

The mortal remains of Nedumudi Venu were kept at the actor’s Thiruvananthapuram residence Thampu, where arrangements were made for VIPs and the public to pay their last respects. Last night, Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty visited Venu’s house and got emotional while expressing their condolences. “The death of my brother Nedumudi Venu is a huge loss for the Malayalam film industry. I’m shocked by his death as we have known each other for about 40 years and had acted together in many films,” Mammootty told reporters at Venu’s house.

Mohanlal also said that he was unable to describe the pain caused by the demise of Nedumudi Venu. “We were not just colleagues in movies. We also did many stage shows both in India and abroad. He was more than a brother to me. I have so many memories with his family. I cannot fully express the extent of my pain,” he added.

Reacting to Venu’s death, Manju Warrier noted that she lost a ‘loving father’. “Our special bond had started on the sets of Daya. We then acted together in Udaharanam Sujatha, Jack n Jill and recently in Marakkar. Even though we didn’t work together in too many movies, he was always there for me. I used to mockingly call him ‘Kodumudi Venu’,” Warrier wrote on her Facebook page.

“Besides acting in 500 movies, Nedumudi Venu was also an accomplished screenwriter and director. He has also won several state and national awards for his work in cinema. He left us after 50 years in cinema. My condolences,” tweeted Kamal Haasan, who had acted with Nedumudi Venu in Indian.

500 படங்களில் நடிகர் என்பதோடு, திரைக்கதாசிரியர், இயக்குநர் எனவும் பரிமளித்தவர் நெடுமுடி வேணு. அனைத்துவகைச் செயல்பாடுகளுக்கும் தேசிய, மாநில விருதுகளை வென்றவர். 50 வருட சினிமா ஈடுபாட்டை நிறைவு செய்து மறைந்திருக்கிறார். அஞ்சலிகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 11, 2021

Not just actors, even top political leaders in Kerala condoled Venu’s death.

Nedumudi Venu passed away on Monday at a private hospital in in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was under treatment for liver-related ailments.