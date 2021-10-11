Nedumudi Venu dies at 73: Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy, Nivin Pauly and others pay tribute to legendary actor

The death of veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu has left the industry heartbroken. Venu breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 73. The actor had been suffering from liver-related ailments for a while.

A host of celebrities from down south took to social media to pay tribute to the versatile and beloved performer.

Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/VzZ4LF49Nq — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 11, 2021

Actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran was one of the first film personalities to mourn the demise of Nedumudi Venu. He wrote on Twitter, “Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu.”

I will never forget the love and guidance you gave me in my first film. I will always cherish that I started my journey alongside you. Will miss you Venu chetta. 💔 Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/MHPut9QUmo — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) October 11, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvathy Thiruvothu (@par_vathy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

Other stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly also expressed condolences on social media. Nivin remembered Nedumudi Venu’s encouraging words at the beginning of his career and mentioned, “I will never forget the love and guidance you gave me in my first film. I will always cherish that I started my journey alongside you. Will miss you Venu chetta. Rest In Peace.”

Dulquer shared a still from the movie Charlie on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Rest in Peace Venu uncle! One of our finest actors and one of the kindest human beings. #heartbroken #unfathomableloss #RIP.”

Parvathy shared a heartfelt note on Instagram which read, “Venu sir. I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been able to work with this masterclass of an actor and just the most wonderful, loving human being. Charlie and now Puzhu, just before he’s left us. What a terrible loss. I salute his artistry and carry within me the incredible fervour for the craft he’s instilled in me as an actor through his work.”

Others like Khushbu Sundar, GV Prakash, Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Rajiv Menon, Jayasurya, PC Sreeram mourned the demise of Nedumudi Venu.