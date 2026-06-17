Nazriya Nazim’s ‘red flags’ post sparks speculation over marriage with Fahadh Faasil

Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim has set social media buzzing after sharing a cryptic Instagram Story about “red flags.” While the actor did not provide any context for the post, it quickly caught the attention of fans, triggering a wave of speculation about its meaning.

Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil have been among Malayalam cinema’s most-loved celebrity couples ever since they got married in 2014. The pair have largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight. However, her latest social media update has prompted many fans to wonder whether there is a deeper message behind it.

Nazriya recently re-shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read: “I used to think bulls were crazy for chasing red flags but here I am.”

The post soon began circulating across social media platforms, with fans and online communities attempting to interpret what the actor meant. Some users treated it as a humorous observation, while others speculated that it could be hinting at a personal experience.

(Photo: Nazriya Nazim/Instagram) (Photo: Nazriya Nazim/Instagram)

The discussion quickly spread to X (formerly Twitter), where one user re-shared the Story and wrote, “Gurl ????!!!” accompanied by crying emojis.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil’s fans flooded the comment section of the original post with GIFs and reactions.

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Fans wonder if the post is linked to Fahadh Faasil

As often happens with cryptic celebrity posts, social media users began connecting the quote to Nazriya’s personal life.

Some fans pointed out that she has shared similar posts in the past. “She been putting up stories like these for a long time now,” one user commented.

Another fan appeared hopeful that there was no trouble between the couple, writing, “Hopefully nothing between FaFa and Nazzz. Hope it’s some random depressing quote share.”

The speculation soon reached Reddit, where users began dissecting the post and even connected it to an old blind item about a Malayalam film industry couple allegedly heading for a divorce.

However, Nazriya has not offered any explanation for the Instagram Story, and there is no indication that the post is related to her marriage or personal life.

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Is it a promotion for her upcoming film?

While some users focused on the actor’s personal life, others suggested there may be a more straightforward explanation.

Several fans speculated that the quote could be linked to Gracias El Clásico, Nazriya’s upcoming film with Tovino Thomas. The theory gained traction because of reported references to Spain and bullfighting associated with the project.

“Maybe New movie titled ‘El classico’ promotion,” one Reddit user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

Another user agreed, commenting, “She has an upcoming movie coming up with tovino, theme is slightly based on spain and has some bull fight kinda thing. So prolly to create a buzz around it, considering the words.”

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Others suggested that the “bulls” and “red flags” reference may simply be connected to the film rather than any real-life situation.

Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil’s relationship

Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil first met while working on Anjali Menon’s 2014 hit Bangalore Days, in which they played a married couple. The film also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly in key roles.

The two got engaged in January 2014 and tied the knot in August the same year in Thiruvananthapuram. Since then, they have remained among Malayalam cinema’s most popular couples, occasionally sharing glimpses of their life together while largely keeping their relationship away from the spotlight.

The latest online chatter also comes more than a year after Nazriya opened up about stepping away from social media and public life due to emotional and health-related challenges. In a note shared with fans, she revealed that she had temporarily withdrawn from work and social interactions while focusing on her recovery.

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What’s next for Nazriya and Fahadh?

On the work front, Nazriya was last seen in the Malayalam hit Sookshmadarshini alongside Basil Joseph. She also has Gracias El Clásico with Tovino Thomas in the pipeline and is set to return to Tamil cinema after a 12-year gap with Suriya’s upcoming action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya 47, directed by Jithu Madhavan.

Fahadh Faasil, meanwhile, was last seen in Patriot. The actor has Don’t Trouble The Trouble in Telugu and Karate Chandran in Malayalam lined up.