Nazriya Nazim’s Friendship Day post features ‘best friend’ Fahadh Faasil, see photo

Nazriya Nazim on Sunday wished her followers on Instagram on Friendship Day by sharing a photo of herself with her best friend, Fahadh Faasil. “Me n my fraaanddd…..Happy friendship day guys !!! (sic),” posted Nazriya, while sharing the picture.

Nazriya and Fahadh met on the sets of director Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days in 2014. The couple had played the role of an estranged couple in the film. During the shoot, they both fell in love with each other and subsequently got married the same year.

“I loved being around Nazriya. But my thoughts were random. I don’t know if it sounds well now, but at that point, there was a lot Nazriya had to give up choosing me. It absolutely worried me and I kept fluctuating. It’s just when I thought it was all going to be over because I am not strong enough she said, ‘Hello, method actor, who do you think you are? It’s just one simple life. pack your bags with everyone and everything you need,” Fahadh had said in an open letter he had posted on his social media handles earlier this year.

Nazriya was at the peak of her career when she married Fahad. After the wedding, she took a sabbatical of four years for unknown reasons. She returned to acting in 2018 with Koode, which was helmed by Anjali Menon. “Pretty much all my small achievements are after I started sharing my life with Nazriya. I know for sure I didn’t do any of this alone. I wonder what my life would have been if Nazriya didn’t feel strong about us,” Fahadh had said in the letter.

Nazriya shared screen space with Fahadh in the 2020 physiological drama Trance. And she was last seen in a cameo role in Maniyarayile Ashokan. She is now busy shooting for her Telugu debut Ante Sundaraniki, which stars Nani as the male lead.

Meanwhile, Fahadh is busy shooting for Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.