scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Nazriya Nazim is fed up as Fahadh Faasil ‘has nothing to say’ in new ad, fans demand Bangalore Days Chapter 2

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have shared screen space in an ad, which reminded fans of their film Bangalore Days.

Nazriya NazimNazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil star in new ice-cream ad

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have shared screen space in an ad for an ice cream brand, and fans can’t help but think about their film, Bangalore Days. In the movie, Fahadh played the role of a reticent businessman and former motocross racer, who is married to Nazriya’s simple Divya. The film focuses on the loneliness in her marriage as her husband doesn’t talk much or pay attention to her owing to his troubled past, a scenario which was reflected in their recent ad as well.

In the ad, the couple return home after what seems like a party. Nazriya is upset that Fahadh doesn’t talk at all and storms into the house, with Fahadh following her. “This is your problem, you never talk,” she says.

Also Read |Revisiting Fahadh Faasil’s Joji: Chilling and numbing, one of his finest performances yet

He stops on the way to get an ice cream from the fridge, and then the couple proceed to have a heated argument. The ad ends with Fahadh enjoying the ice cream while Nazriya leaves the room in a fit of rage. Fans commented on the video, demanding that they should be in a film together. One fan asked, “Bangalore Days part 2?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Nazriya captioned the post, “Love has many flavours …..”

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim fell in love on the sets of Bangalore Days and tied the knot soon after. Last year, Fahadh revealed how he had proposed to Nazriya. “Falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning of my journey with her. I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say NO either…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Fahadh and Nazriya have also jointly produced films such as Kumbalangi Nights and C U Soon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 07:22:57 pm
Next Story

House of the Dragon stars Milly Alcock, Emily Carey say goodbye to HBO’s biggest hit

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement