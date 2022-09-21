Nazriya Nazim is fed up as Fahadh Faasil ‘has nothing to say’ in new ad, fans demand Bangalore Days Chapter 2

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have shared screen space in an ad for an ice cream brand, and fans can’t help but think about their film, Bangalore Days. In the movie, Fahadh played the role of a reticent businessman and former motocross racer, who is married to Nazriya’s simple Divya. The film focuses on the loneliness in her marriage as her husband doesn’t talk much or pay attention to her owing to his troubled past, a scenario which was reflected in their recent ad as well.

In the ad, the couple return home after what seems like a party. Nazriya is upset that Fahadh doesn’t talk at all and storms into the house, with Fahadh following her. “This is your problem, you never talk,” she says.

He stops on the way to get an ice cream from the fridge, and then the couple proceed to have a heated argument. The ad ends with Fahadh enjoying the ice cream while Nazriya leaves the room in a fit of rage. Fans commented on the video, demanding that they should be in a film together. One fan asked, “Bangalore Days part 2?”

Nazriya captioned the post, “Love has many flavours …..”

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim fell in love on the sets of Bangalore Days and tied the knot soon after. Last year, Fahadh revealed how he had proposed to Nazriya. “Falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning of my journey with her. I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say NO either…”

Fahadh and Nazriya have also jointly produced films such as Kumbalangi Nights and C U Soon.