Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj hangout post-Covid-19 lockdown, see photo

Actor Nazriya Nazim on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share a star-studded selfie. Nazriya’s mirror selfie features Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya, Prithviraj and his wife Supriya Menon. It seems that the star couples of the Malayalam film industry were catching up post the easing of lockdown restrictions in Kerala.

On the work front, all the stars have several interesting projects in the pipeline.

Nazriya Nazim has signed a Telugu film titled Ante Sundaraniki, which stars Nani in the lead role. The movie marks her acting debut in Tollywood. Fahadh Faasil’s highly-anticipated film Malik is set to premiere on a streaming platform. “With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film,” Fahadh had said earlier in a statement explaining the rationale behind taking Malik to a streaming platform. The actor also has Malayankunju, Pushpa and Vikram in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is waiting for the release of Cold Case. The horror thriller is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30. He also has two other films, Kuruthi and Brahmam, ready for release.

The production of Dulquer’s cop film Salute was hit due to the second wave of coronavirus. His movie Kurup is ready for release. He also has Tamil film Hey Sinamika, and Telugu film Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha in his kitty.