Nazriya Nazim to Fahadh Faasil: I love you more than the life itself

On actor Fahad Faasil’s 38th birthday, his wife and actor Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to wish him with an adorable post. Sharing a photo, Nazriya wrote, “I thank Allah everyday that u were born. All the words in this world are not enough for me to tell u how much u mean to me …”

“I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u (I know it’s usually the other way around)but with u everything’s been different…” she added.

Not just Nazriya, Fahadh received heartwarming birthday wishes from his Bangalore Days co-star Dulquer Salmaan. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Salmaan wrote, “Happiest birthday Shanu ! For some reason none of us seem to take pics together when we hang out. It’s been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto. As always we root for you and love Nachu and you like family. Hope this is as special a birthday as can be amidst all that is going on.”

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Trance. He received critical acclaim for his act in 2019 films Kumbalangi Nights and Super Deluxe among others. Next, he will be seen in Malik, which is a Mahesh Narayan directorial.

