Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil are not on talking terms in new TVC, watch

Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil feature in a new commercial for an ice cream brand.

Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim on Friday posted a new commercial video on her Instagram page. The latest promo seems to be the continuation of the previous one, in which Nazriya had a meltdown of sorts when Fahadh Faasil refuses to open up to her.

In the new ad, the couple both wake up unhappy, and Nazriya is giving Fahadh the silent treatment. He is in a dilemma as he seemingly doesn’t have a clue as to how to break the ice. The couple calls it a day with each eating their favourite ice cream separately in different rooms. It seems the makers of these TVC commercials are building up to something. “Love has many flavours ……..,” Nazriya captioned.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Nazriya and Fahadh have acted together in a few movies in the past. It was on the sets of Bangalore Days that the couple fell in love and later got married. After the wedding, Nazriya had taken a break from acting for about four years. She returned to acting in 2018 with Koode. And she again shared screen space with Fahadh in Trance. Nazriya was last seen in Ante Sundaraniki, which marked her debut in Telugu. The film had Nani as the male lead.

Meanwhile, Fahadh is busy with multiple projects. Earlier today, his new project was announced. He will soon join the sets of director Pawan Kumar’s Dhoomam.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 06:08:25 pm
