Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Nazriya Nazim skydives in Dubai, says ‘dreams do come true’. Watch video

The video shared by Nazriya Nazim will surely give you an adrenaline rush and also a perfect 360-degree view of Dubai.

NazriyaNazriya Nazim went skydiving in Dubai. (Photo: Nazriya Fahadh/Instagram)

Fahadh Faasil’s wife, actor Nazriya Nazim is living the best life. Nazriya recently went skydiving in Dubai and took to her Instagram handle to share her thrilling experience. Calling it a dream come true, the actor also shared some pictures from the experience.

She captioned the photos, “So this happened….n oh my god…..it’s blisss🤍🤍🌠🌠🌠Eeeeeee🙈🙈🙈I jumped off the plane-to fall into my Dubai ….literally Dreams do come true.”

Fahadh and Nazriya are one of the most celebrated couples of Mollywood and the duo recently featured in an advertisement together. The couple met on the sets of Bangalore Days in 2014 and got married that year itself.

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil has Maamannan, Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Paattu, Hanuman Gear and Dhoomam in the pipeline. Nazriya Nazim was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 06:02:33 pm
